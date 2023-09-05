California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) vs. United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Head-To-Head Review

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 28.52% 8.64% 1.33% California BanCorp 22.50% 13.78% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 2 0 2.40 California BanCorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Bankshares and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

United Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.00%. Given California BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and California BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.16 billion 3.59 $379.63 million $2.91 10.56 California BanCorp $83.31 million 1.91 $21.11 million $2.86 6.62

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Bankshares beats California BanCorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

