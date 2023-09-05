Reviewing Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Saul Centers and Wereldhave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wereldhave 1 1 0 0 1.50

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.18% 15.07% 2.72% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Saul Centers and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

45.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Wereldhave shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and Wereldhave’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $245.86 million 3.62 $50.19 million $1.64 22.68 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Wereldhave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C./Baltimore area.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company which invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases. The property management is performed by Group management companies. The Company is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in the Netherlands. The address of the Company's registered office is Schiphol Boulevard 233, 1118 BH Schiphol. The shares of the Company are listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange in Amsterdam.

