Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $49.06

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 183.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,383,000 after buying an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

