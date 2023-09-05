Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives $900.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLPBY

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

(Get Free Report

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.