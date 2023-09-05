The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 2.1 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

TSE:BNS opened at C$65.48 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$61.46 and a 52-week high of C$74.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

