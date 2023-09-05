Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $46.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

