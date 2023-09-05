Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $42.13

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XRAY

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -11.74%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.