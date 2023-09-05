Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $42.13

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.
XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -11.74%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
