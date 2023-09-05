IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $31.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $25,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $25,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $682,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 835,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

