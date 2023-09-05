Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after buying an additional 315,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after buying an additional 98,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,788,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,987,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,530,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,500,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares during the period.

NYSE CUZ opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.29%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.