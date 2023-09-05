Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBTX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

