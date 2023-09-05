Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $950.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $838.86.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $872.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.