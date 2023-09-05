Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $49,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at $793,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,920 shares of company stock worth $184,544. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 14.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.17. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

