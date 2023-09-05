Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $38.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of AGR opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 22.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 67.8% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 80,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Avangrid by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avangrid by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

