Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Get Samsara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Samsara

NYSE:IOT opened at $30.93 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,207,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,287,078 shares of company stock worth $62,350,446. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.