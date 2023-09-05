OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.4 %

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Shares of OUT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 244.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 194.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,812 shares in the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.