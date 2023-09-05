Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target at $520.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $520.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 520 ($6.57) to GBX 442 ($5.58) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.58) to GBX 625 ($7.89) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPEAF

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

About Great Portland Estates

OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

(Get Free Report

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.