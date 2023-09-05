Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Elastic by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after buying an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Elastic by 19,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 1,661,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $44,394,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

