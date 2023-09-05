Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.