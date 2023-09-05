Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Shares of ASO opened at $53.69 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

