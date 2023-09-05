SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on S. Guggenheim boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised SentinelOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,692.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,880.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,956 shares of company stock worth $3,596,134 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

