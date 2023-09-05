Citigroup Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $146.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.86.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $130.27 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $128.48 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.