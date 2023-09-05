UBS Group Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $181.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.07. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $128.48 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

