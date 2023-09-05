Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IOT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 13.0 %

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $122,116.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,071.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,071.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,287,078 shares of company stock worth $62,350,446 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.