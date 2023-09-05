Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 12.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after acquiring an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.