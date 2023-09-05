Stifel Nicolaus Raises HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $32.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

HashiCorp stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.12.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,240,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,787 shares of company stock worth $7,032,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

