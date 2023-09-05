Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $70.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $70.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $529,103,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

