HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on HCP. Bank of America lowered HashiCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $947,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,240,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after buying an additional 1,400,042 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
