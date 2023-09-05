Barclays Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $450.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $421.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.39.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

NASDAQ MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.34. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.2% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.