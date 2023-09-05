Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $70.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 in the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,103,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

