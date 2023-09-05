MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $440.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.39.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.34. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.11, for a total value of $1,628,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214,765 shares in the company, valued at $494,542,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.