SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $16.50 at DA Davidson

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on S. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,692.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,880.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

