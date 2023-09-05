Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,128,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

