Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $435.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.89. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

