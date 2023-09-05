Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Stephens

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $7.87 on Friday. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

