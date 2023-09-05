Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $174,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $1,400,010. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

