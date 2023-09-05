Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.69.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.