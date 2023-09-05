Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

