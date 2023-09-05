HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.12.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,767.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $1,032,156.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,964.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 58.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 104.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

