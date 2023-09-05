Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Raised to $5.00 at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

EOSE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

