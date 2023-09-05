Loop Capital Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $74.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMS

GMS Price Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. GMS has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $705,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.