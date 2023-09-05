Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.07.

DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 in the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,103,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

