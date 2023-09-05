Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.24.

Shares of ASO opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

