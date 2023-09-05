Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target Cut to $7.25 by Analysts at B. Riley

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $9.25 to $7.25 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 127,804.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,777,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 768,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

