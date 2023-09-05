British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

BTI opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after buying an additional 5,120,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

