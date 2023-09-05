UBS Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $429.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.89. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

