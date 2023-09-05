Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.06.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

TSE CM opened at C$54.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.01 and a 52 week high of C$65.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.