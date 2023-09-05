Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$55.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.25.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$48.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

