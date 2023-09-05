Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. CSFB decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.06.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

CM opened at C$54.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$53.01 and a 12-month high of C$65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.