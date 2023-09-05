CSFB Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$56.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.06.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$54.16 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.01 and a 1 year high of C$65.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.05. The company has a market cap of C$49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

