Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.25.

TSE LB opened at C$36.29 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.52%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

